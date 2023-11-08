Jusuf Nurkic and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be matching up versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Nurkic, in his last action, had six points, seven assists, two steals and three blocks in a 120-106 win over the Pistons.

Below we will dive into Nurkic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-108)

Over 10.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-128)

Over 8.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.8 points per game last season made the Bulls the seventh-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Bulls gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 26 assists last year, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

On defense, the Bulls conceded 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league.

