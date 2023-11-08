Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns teammates face off versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Durant put up 41 points, five assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 120-106 win against the Pistons.

In this piece we'll examine Durant's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-106)

Over 30.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Over 4.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.8 points per game last year made the Bulls the seventh-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds per game last year, 15th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 26 assists last season, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bulls were 29th in the league in that category.

Kevin Durant vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 31 20 9 6 2 1 1 1/4/2023 38 44 4 5 5 2 1 11/1/2022 38 32 9 6 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.