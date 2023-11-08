Check out the injury report for the New York Knicks (3-4), which currently has just one player listed, as the Knicks ready for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Knicks took care of business in their last outing 111-97 against the Clippers on Monday. In the Knicks' win, Julius Randle led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 10 rebounds and three assists).

The Spurs head into this game on the heels of a 152-111 loss to the Pacers on Monday. Doug McDermott put up 17 points, one rebound and four assists for the Spurs.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG RJ Barrett SG Questionable Knee 22.7 3.0 3.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Out Adductor 20.7 3.0 1.7

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.