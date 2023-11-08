There are several strong matchups on Tuesday's NHL schedule, including the Detroit Red Wings squaring off against the New York Rangers.

If you are searching for live coverage of Tuesday's NHL play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!