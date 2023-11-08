Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors matchup at Ball Arena on Wednesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 13.5 (Over: +104) 9.5 (Over: -152) 1.5 (Over: +130)

The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 2.2 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (28.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 13 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (13.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -123) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Michael Porter Jr. on Wednesday is 3.8 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

He has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +126) 4.5 (Over: -156)

The 28.5-point over/under for Curry on Wednesday is 2.2 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Curry has dished out 3.7 assists per game, which is 1.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Curry's 5.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -145) 8.5 (Over: -118) 0.5 (Over: -192)

Chris Paul's 10.7 points per game average is 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Paul's season-long assist average -- 9.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (8.5).

Paul has knocked down zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

