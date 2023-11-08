The Chicago Bulls (0-1) go head to head with the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant collected 29.7 points, 5.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds last season.

Jusuf Nurkic collected 13.3 points, 2.9 assists and 9.1 boards.

Drew Eubanks' numbers last season were 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 64.1% from the floor.

Grayson Allen posted 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 boards.

Bol Bol posted 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic's numbers last season were 17.6 points, 11.0 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He also sank 52.0% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He drained 50.4% of his shots from the field.

Zach LaVine put up 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Patrick Williams posted 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He made 46.4% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Torrey Craig's stats last season included 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He drained 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Suns vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Suns 113.1 Points Avg. 113.6 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 49.0% Field Goal % 46.7% 36.1% Three Point % 37.4%

