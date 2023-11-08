Suns vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (3-5) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (3-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily. The point total for the matchup is 223.5.
Suns vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-1.5
|223.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.
- The average over/under for Phoenix's matchups this season is 222.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Phoenix has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Suns have come away with one win in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Suns vs Bulls Additional Info
Suns vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|3
|37.5%
|108.1
|220.1
|113.6
|224
|220.8
|Suns
|4
|57.1%
|112.0
|220.1
|110.4
|224
|225.4
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns' 112.0 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Bulls give up.
- Phoenix has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.
Suns vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|4-3
|2-1
|4-3
|Bulls
|2-6
|1-4
|4-4
Suns vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Suns
|Bulls
|112.0
|108.1
|15
|25
|2-2
|2-0
|2-2
|2-0
|110.4
|113.6
|12
|16
|4-0
|1-2
|3-1
|2-1
