The Chicago Bulls (3-5) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (3-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily. The point total for the matchup is 223.5.

Suns vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -1.5 223.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.

The average over/under for Phoenix's matchups this season is 222.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Phoenix has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Suns have come away with one win in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Phoenix has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs Bulls Additional Info

Suns vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 3 37.5% 108.1 220.1 113.6 224 220.8 Suns 4 57.1% 112.0 220.1 110.4 224 225.4

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns' 112.0 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Bulls give up.

Phoenix has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.

Suns vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Suns and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 4-3 2-1 4-3 Bulls 2-6 1-4 4-4

Suns vs. Bulls Point Insights

Suns Bulls 112.0 Points Scored (PG) 108.1 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 2-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 110.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

