Suns vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - November 8
The Phoenix Suns (3-4) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, November 8 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (3-5) at United Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.
The Suns took care of business in their last outing 120-106 against the Pistons on Sunday. Kevin Durant scored 41 points in the Suns' victory, leading the team.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Questionable
|Calf
|32.0
|6.0
|8.0
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)
Suns vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily
