How to Watch the Suns vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (3-5) battle the Phoenix Suns (3-4) on November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.
Suns vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Suns vs Bulls Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Phoenix has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.1% from the field.
- The Suns are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 10th.
- The Suns put up an average of 112 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Bulls give up.
- Phoenix has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns scored more points at home (114.1 per game) than on the road (113.2) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Suns gave up 4.7 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (113.9).
- Beyond the arc, the Suns drained fewer trifectas on the road (11.9 per game) than at home (12.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (38.4%) too.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Calf
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
