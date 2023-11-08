The Chicago Bulls (3-5) battle the Phoenix Suns (3-4) on November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Suns vs Bulls Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have given up to their opponents.

This season, Phoenix has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.1% from the field.

The Suns are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 10th.

The Suns put up an average of 112 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Bulls give up.

Phoenix has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns scored more points at home (114.1 per game) than on the road (113.2) last season.

In 2022-23, the Suns gave up 4.7 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (113.9).

Beyond the arc, the Suns drained fewer trifectas on the road (11.9 per game) than at home (12.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Suns Injuries