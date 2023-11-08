DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Durant are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns square off at United Center on Wednesday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

NBCS-CHI and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 30.5 points prop total set for Durant on Wednesday is 2.8 more than his scoring average on the season (27.7).

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Durant's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Durant has knocked down one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -105) 8.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -110)

Jusuf Nurkic's 9.3-point scoring average is 1.2 less than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.

Nurkic averages four assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -141)

DeRozan is averaging 23.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -112) 10.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -118) 0.5 (Over: -115)

The 15.5 points prop bet over/under set for Nikola Vucevic on Wednesday is 1.0 more than his season scoring average (14.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game.

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Vucevic has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.