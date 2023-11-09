On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Alexander Kerfoot going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

Kerfoot is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Kerfoot has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

