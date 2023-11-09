Barrett Hayton will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Thinking about a bet on Hayton in the Coyotes-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Barrett Hayton vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Hayton Season Stats Insights

Hayton has averaged 19:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Hayton has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hayton has a point in one of 12 games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Hayton has yet to put up an assist this year through 12 games.

Hayton has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hayton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Hayton Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 12 Games 4 1 Points 4 1 Goals 1 0 Assists 3

