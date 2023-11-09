The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, host the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Coyotes 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-105)

Coyotes (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 6-5-1 record this season and are 2-1-3 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Arizona has earned five points (2-3-1) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have earned 11 points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.

Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in six games this season and has recorded six points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 3-0-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned six points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 29th 2.36 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 11th 2.91 Goals Allowed 2.92 12th 31st 26.6 Shots 29.1 25th 25th 33.1 Shots Allowed 31.7 21st 32nd 3.57% Power Play % 26.53% 6th 21st 74.19% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 25th

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

