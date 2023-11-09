Should you wager on Clayton Keller to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

Keller has scored in five of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Blues this season in one game (two shots).

Keller has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

Keller's shooting percentage is 11.6%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

