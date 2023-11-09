How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the St. Louis Blues will host the Arizona Coyotes (who won their previous game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Blues game against the Coyotes can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to take in the action.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|Coyotes
|6-2 ARI
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes allow 2.9 goals per game (35 in total), 13th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 39 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|12
|4
|8
|12
|8
|8
|58.6%
|Clayton Keller
|12
|5
|6
|11
|9
|11
|57.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|12
|2
|8
|10
|9
|4
|-
|Sean Durzi
|12
|4
|4
|8
|7
|2
|-
|Nick Bjugstad
|12
|2
|6
|8
|1
|2
|53.7%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 32 total goals (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Blues rank 29th in the NHL with 26 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|11
|5
|5
|10
|11
|9
|54%
|Jordan Kyrou
|11
|2
|4
|6
|5
|9
|40%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|11
|2
|4
|6
|2
|6
|40%
|Kevin Hayes
|11
|2
|3
|5
|3
|8
|56.1%
|Brayden Schenn
|11
|2
|3
|5
|10
|9
|49.6%
