Coming off a defeat last time out, the St. Louis Blues will host the Arizona Coyotes (who won their previous game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Blues game against the Coyotes can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to take in the action.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes allow 2.9 goals per game (35 in total), 13th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 39 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nick Schmaltz 12 4 8 12 8 8 58.6% Clayton Keller 12 5 6 11 9 11 57.1% Matias Maccelli 12 2 8 10 9 4 - Sean Durzi 12 4 4 8 7 2 - Nick Bjugstad 12 2 6 8 1 2 53.7%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 32 total goals (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Blues rank 29th in the NHL with 26 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players