Thursday will feature a likely competitive NHL outing between the St. Louis Blues (5-5-1, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1, -105 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Blues Betting Trends

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 12 games this season.

The Blues have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Coyotes have secured an upset victory in two of the seven games they have played as an underdog this season.

St. Louis has had moneyline odds of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Arizona is 2-5 when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.