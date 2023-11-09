Jordan Kyrou and Clayton Keller will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the St. Louis Blues face the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Nick Schmaltz has recorded four goals (0.3 per game) and put up eight assists (0.7 per game), taking 2.5 shots per game and shooting 13.3%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 12 total points (one per game).

Keller is a key contributor for Arizona, with 11 total points this season. In 12 games, he has netted five goals and provided six assists.

This season, Matias Maccelli has scored two goals and contributed eight assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 10.

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a .919 save percentage (19th in the league), with 148 total saves, while conceding 13 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put together a 4-1-0 record between the posts for Arizona this season.

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is one of St. Louis' top contributors with 10 points. He has scored five goals and picked up five assists this season.

Kyrou has two goals and four assists, equaling six points (0.5 per game).

Kasperi Kapanen's six points this season are via two goals and four assists.

Joel Hofer's record is 2-1-0. He has given up nine goals (3 goals against average) and recorded 93 saves.

Coyotes vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 29th 2.36 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 11th 2.91 Goals Allowed 2.92 13th 31st 26.6 Shots 29.1 25th 25th 33.1 Shots Allowed 31.7 21st 32nd 3.57% Power Play % 26.53% 6th 22nd 74.19% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 25th

