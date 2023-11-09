The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Blues lost to the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-115) Coyotes (-105) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have won two of the seven games they have played as an underdog this season.

Arizona is 2-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Coyotes have a 51.2% chance to win.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 12 games this season.

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 26 (29th) Goals 39 (13th) 32 (8th) Goals Allowed 35 (13th) 1 (32nd) Power Play Goals 13 (6th) 8 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (23rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes have scored 39 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 13th in the league.

The Coyotes' 35 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) rank 13th in the league.

Their +4 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.