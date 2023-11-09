Coyotes vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Blues lost to the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken.
Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-115)
|Coyotes (-105)
|6.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have won two of the seven games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Arizona is 2-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Coyotes have a 51.2% chance to win.
- Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 12 games this season.
Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info
|Blues vs Coyotes Odds/Over/Under
|Blues vs Coyotes Prediction
|Blues vs Coyotes Player Props
|How to Watch Blues vs Coyotes
Coyotes vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|26 (29th)
|Goals
|39 (13th)
|32 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|35 (13th)
|1 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (6th)
|8 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (23rd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes have scored 39 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 13th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 35 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- Their +4 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
