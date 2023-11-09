Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Blues on November 9, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Robert Thomas, Nick Schmaltz and others in the St. Louis Blues-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Coyotes vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Schmaltz's four goals and eight assists in 12 games for Arizona add up to 12 total points on the season.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Clayton Keller is a key piece of the offense for Arizona with 11 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added six assists in 12 games.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Arizona's Matias Maccelli is among the leaders on the team with 10 total points (two goals and eight assists).
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Thomas has been a major player for St. Louis this season, with 10 points in 11 games.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Jordan Kyrou has picked up six points (0.5 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
