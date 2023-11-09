The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) take the court against the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ESPN2
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Volunteers scored 10.2 more points per game last year (77.1) than the Seminoles gave up (66.9).
  • Tennessee had a 21-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.
  • Last year, the Seminoles scored 79.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers gave up.
  • When Florida State scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 22-6.
  • The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Volunteers' opponents shot.
  • The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Charleston Southern W 99-63 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/9/2023 Tennessee - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/17/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/19/2023 South Alabama - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 93-64 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/13/2023 Memphis - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/19/2023 Troy - Thompson-Boling Arena

