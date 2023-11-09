Can we expect Jack McBain lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

McBain has no points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

