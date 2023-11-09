On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Juuso Valimaki going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (zero shots).

Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

