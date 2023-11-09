Can we anticipate Lawson Crouse finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crouse stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Crouse has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (two shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.