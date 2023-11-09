Will Logan Cooley light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cooley stats and insights

Cooley has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Cooley has picked up six assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.