For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mathew Dumba a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

Dumba has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Dumba has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

