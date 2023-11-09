Will Michael Carcone Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 9?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Carcone stats and insights
- Carcone has scored in two of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
