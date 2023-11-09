Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 10, check out our quarterback rankings in this article.

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 10

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Josh Allen Bills 210.3 23.4 36 4.9 Jalen Hurts Eagles 205.6 22.8 33.9 9.8 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 171.4 19 37.1 4.7 Lamar Jackson Ravens 170.2 18.9 28.1 9.3 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 165.7 18.4 34.2 2.6 Sam Howell Commanders 158.6 17.6 39.2 3.2 C.J. Stroud Texans 157.7 19.7 34.9 2.5 Justin Herbert Chargers 156.9 19.6 35.3 4 Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 149.4 16.6 32.9 6 Dak Prescott Cowboys 140.3 17.5 33.1 3.6 Jared Goff Lions 138.2 17.3 36.6 2.3 Brock Purdy 49ers 138 17.3 28 3.3 Russell Wilson Broncos 134.6 16.8 29.1 3.9 Jordan Love Packers 133.9 16.7 32.5 3.6 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 130.7 16.3 34.5 4.4 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 121 15.1 33.9 5.3 Joe Burrow Bengals 118.6 14.8 38.5 3.1 Derek Carr Saints 117 13 35.1 2 Matthew Stafford Rams 111.7 14 34.8 1.6 Justin Fields Bears 105.7 17.6 27 7.8 Desmond Ridder Falcons 102.3 12.8 30 3.6 Mac Jones Patriots 99.4 11 33.8 2.6 Geno Smith Seahawks 98.2 12.3 31.6 2.8 Gardner Minshew Colts 91.6 11.5 28.5 1.9

This Week's Games

