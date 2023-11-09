The Arizona Coyotes, Sean Durzi included, will face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Durzi in that upcoming Coyotes-Blues game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sean Durzi vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

Durzi has averaged 23:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In four of 12 games this year, Durzi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Durzi has a point in six of 12 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Durzi has an assist in four of 12 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Durzi has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Durzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Durzi Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 32 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 12 Games 4 8 Points 4 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

