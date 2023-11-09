Should you bet on Travis Dermott to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dermott stats and insights

  • Dermott is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • Dermott has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.