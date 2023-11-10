The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) battle the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arizona vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% clip from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
  • Arizona went 22-3 when it shot better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Devils finished 25th.
  • The Wildcats put up 18.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Blue Devils gave up (63.6).
  • When it scored more than 63.6 points last season, Arizona went 23-5.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.
  • At home, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.5.
  • Arizona knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Morgan State W 122-59 McKale Center
11/10/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/13/2023 Southern - McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont - McKale Center

