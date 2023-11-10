How to Watch Arizona vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) battle the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% clip from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
- Arizona went 22-3 when it shot better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Wildcats put up 18.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Blue Devils gave up (63.6).
- When it scored more than 63.6 points last season, Arizona went 23-5.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.
- At home, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.5.
- Arizona knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (35.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 122-59
|McKale Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|-
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.