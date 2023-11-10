The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) battle the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arizona vs. Duke Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% clip from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Arizona went 22-3 when it shot better than 40.6% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Wildcats put up 18.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Blue Devils gave up (63.6).

When it scored more than 63.6 points last season, Arizona went 23-5.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.5.

Arizona knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule