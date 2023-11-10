Friday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) and Arizona Wildcats (1-0) going head to head at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 83-80 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arizona vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arizona vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.0)

Duke (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona allowed 71.1 points per game last season (211th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined offensively, posting 81.9 points per game (fifth-best).

The Wildcats allowed 30.5 boards per game last season (135th-ranked in college basketball), but they shined by pulling down 36.1 rebounds per game (12th-best).

Arizona piled up assists last season, ranking second-best in the nation with 18.9 per contest.

The Wildcats committed 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

With a 37.8% three-point percentage last year, the Wildcats were 20th-best in college basketball. They ranked 66th in college basketball by sinking 8.4 three-pointers per contest.

Arizona gave up 7.9 three-pointers per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 32.3% (88th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Arizona last season, 62.3% of them were two-pointers (71.2% of the team's made baskets) and 37.7% were three-pointers (28.8%).

