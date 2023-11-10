Friday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) squaring off at McKale Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-44 victory for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Wildcats won their last matchup 68-57 against New Mexico State on Monday.

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 83, Northern Arizona 44

Arizona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game last season (posting 74.1 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and allowing 65.1 per outing, 199th in college basketball) and had a +287 scoring differential.

Arizona's offense was less effective in Pac-12 contests last year, scoring 70.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 74.1 PPG.

The Wildcats posted 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.2 more points than they averaged in away games (71.5).

In home games, Arizona surrendered 6.6 fewer points per game (62.3) than in away games (68.9).

