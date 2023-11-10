The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) will meet the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Arizona vs. Duke Game Information

Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Arizona vs. Duke Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duke Rank Duke AVG Arizona AVG Arizona Rank 169th 72 Points Scored 81.9 5th 30th 63.6 Points Allowed 71.1 211th 20th 35.6 Rebounds 36.1 12th 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.4 66th 70th 14.6 Assists 18.9 2nd 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.1 294th

