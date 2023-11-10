Arizona vs. Duke November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) will meet the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
Arizona vs. Duke Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Duke (-5.5)
- Total: 154.5
- TV: ESPN2
- TV: ESPN2
Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Duke Top Players (2022-23)
- Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Arizona vs. Duke Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Arizona AVG
|Arizona Rank
|169th
|72
|Points Scored
|81.9
|5th
|30th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|211th
|20th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|36.1
|12th
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|18.9
|2nd
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
