Arizona vs. Duke: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) and the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Arizona vs. Duke Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Arizona's games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Wildcats were 16-13-0 last year.
- Duke (16-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 9.5% less often than Arizona (16-13-0) last year.
Arizona vs. Duke Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|72.0
|153.9
|63.6
|134.7
|140.1
|Arizona
|81.9
|153.9
|71.1
|134.7
|152.1
Additional Arizona Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats scored 18.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Blue Devils allowed their opponents to score (63.6).
- Arizona put together an 11-12 ATS record and a 23-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.6 points.
Arizona vs. Duke Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|16-19-0
|13-22-0
|Arizona
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
Arizona vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duke
|Arizona
|16-0
|Home Record
|15-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|6-4
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.2
|68.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.1
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
