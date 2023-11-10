How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:13 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
In the only matchup on the Eredivisie slate today, Heracles Almelo and Fortuna Sittard hit the pitch at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.
Coverage of all Eredivisie action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch Fortuna Sittard vs Heracles Almelo
Heracles Almelo journeys to match up with Fortuna Sittard at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Fortuna Sittard (-140)
- Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+360)
- Draw: (+295)
