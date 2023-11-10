The Phoenix Suns, Eric Gordon included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Gordon, in his most recent showing, had two points in a 116-115 win over the Bulls.

Below, we dig into Gordon's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-167)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league last season, giving up 116.6 points per contest.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game last year, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA in that category.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.7.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Lakers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Eric Gordon vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2023 30 15 2 0 2 0 0

