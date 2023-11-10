Grayson Allen will take the court for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Allen, in his last showing, had 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 116-115 win over the Bulls.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Allen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-122)

Over 13.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Over 3.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Over 2.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-108)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 116.6 points per game last season made the Lakers the 20th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game last year, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Grayson Allen vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2023 35 6 6 4 2 0 0

