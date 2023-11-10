Keita Bates-Diop's Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 116-115 win versus the Bulls, Bates-Diop had seven points and three blocks.

We're going to look at Bates-Diop's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Keita Bates-Diop Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Over 8.5 (+108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Lakers gave up 116.6 points per game last season, 20th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Lakers were 25th in the NBA last season, giving up 44.9 per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers conceded 25.7 per contest last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

The Lakers allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Keita Bates-Diop vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 25 11 7 2 1 1 2 11/25/2022 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 11/20/2022 16 4 1 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.