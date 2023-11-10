Friday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) squaring off at McKale Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-44 win for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Lumberjacks' most recent game on Monday ended in an 81-48 loss to Oregon.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Arizona vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 83, Northern Arizona 44

Other Big Sky Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lumberjacks outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season (scoring 74.7 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while giving up 71.4 per outing to rank 323rd in college basketball) and had a +117 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Northern Arizona scored 73.8 points per game in Big Sky action, and 74.7 overall.

The Lumberjacks averaged 77.7 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.

Northern Arizona allowed 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.