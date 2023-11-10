There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Pac-12 squads. That includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles versus the USC Trojans.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Montana State Bobcats at Arizona State Sun Devils 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Wildcats 8:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at USC Trojans 10:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 Pac-12 Network

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!