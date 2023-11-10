According to our computer projection model, the SMU Mustangs will take down the North Texas Mean Green when the two teams match up at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Friday, November 10, which kicks off at 9:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

SMU vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-17) Under (67.5) SMU 43, North Texas 19

Week 11 Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this matchup.

The Mustangs' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

SMU has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

SMU has had two games (out of eight) go over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 67.5 points, 8.9 more than the average point total for SMU games this season.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Mean Green.

The Mean Green's ATS record is 5-3-1 this year.

When it has played as at least 17-point underdogs this year, North Texas is 1-0 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Mean Green's nine games with a set total.

The average total for North Texas games this year is 4.1 less points than the point total of 67.5 for this outing.

Mustangs vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40 15.9 52.5 10 30 20.6 North Texas 34.8 36.7 36.4 37 32.8 36.3

