The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Lakers 108

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Suns (- 3.5)

Suns (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-7.5)

Suns (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Suns' .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .250 mark (2-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 62.5% of the time this season (five out of eight), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (two out of eight).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 2-2, while the Lakers are 0-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

This year, the Suns are scoring 112.5 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 111 points per contest (12th-ranked).

Phoenix is 12th in the NBA with 45.5 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 42.1 rebounds allowed per game.

This year, the Suns rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 26 per game.

Phoenix is averaging 16.5 turnovers per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is forcing 14 turnovers per game (16th-ranked).

This year, the Suns are sinking 12.5 threes per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.2% (16th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

