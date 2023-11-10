How to Watch the Suns vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when they take on the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Lakers Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.
- Phoenix has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Suns are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.
- The 112.5 points per game the Suns average are just 3.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.3).
- When Phoenix scores more than 116.3 points, it is 2-1.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns scored 114.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.9 more points than they averaged on the road (113.2).
- At home, Phoenix allowed 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than on the road (113.9).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Suns performed better in home games last year, draining 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Questionable
|Back
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Calf
