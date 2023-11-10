The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when they take on the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.

Phoenix has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Suns are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.

The 112.5 points per game the Suns average are just 3.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.3).

When Phoenix scores more than 116.3 points, it is 2-1.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns scored 114.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.9 more points than they averaged on the road (113.2).

At home, Phoenix allowed 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than on the road (113.9).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Suns performed better in home games last year, draining 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Suns Injuries