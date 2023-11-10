Sportsbooks have listed player props for Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and others when the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -172)

Friday's over/under for Durant is 28.5 points. That is 0.8 more than his season average of 27.7.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -149)

Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 9.3 points per game this season, 1.2 less than his points prop on Friday.

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eric Gordon Props

PTS 3PM 10.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 10.5-point over/under for Eric Gordon on Friday is 4.8 lower than his season scoring average.

Gordon's 2.3 three-pointers made per game is 0.8 more than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -105) 11.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Davis is averaging 25.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 higher than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 12 is lower than his over/under on Friday (11.5).

Davis averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -145) 1.5 (Over: -139)

LeBron James has averaged 23 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points less than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 10.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game this year, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).

James has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.