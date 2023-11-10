Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (4-4) and Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will match up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Kevin Durant and LeBron James are players to watch for the Suns and Lakers, respectively.

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, SportsNet LA

Suns' Last Game

The Suns won their previous game against the Bulls, 116-115 in OT, on Wednesday. Grayson Allen was their high scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grayson Allen 26 8 4 1 2 8 Kevin Durant 25 7 9 2 1 2 Jusuf Nurkic 20 17 8 2 0 0

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers for the season are 27.7 points, 4 assists and 8.7 boards per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 4 assists and 10 boards per game.

Eric Gordon's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 29.2% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Goodwin averages 9.3 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Josh Okogie's numbers for the season are 11.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

