Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:02 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Arizona Wildcats versus the Colorado Buffaloes is a game to watch for fans of Arizona college football on a Week 11 schedule that includes plenty of exciting matchups.
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
No. 23 Arizona Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Folsom Field
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arizona (-10)
Northern Colorado Bears at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-17.5)
