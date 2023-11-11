The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) face a Pac-12 matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Arizona vs. Colorado?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arizona 35, Colorado 23

Arizona 35, Colorado 23 Arizona has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Colorado has been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

The Buffaloes have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +290 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wildcats a 78.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (-10)



Arizona (-10) In eight Arizona games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Against the spread, Colorado is 5-3-1 this year.

The Buffaloes have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 10 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points three times this season.

There have been four Colorado games that have ended with a combined score higher than 54.5 points this season.

The over/under for the matchup of 54.5 is seven points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Arizona (30.8 points per game) and Colorado (30.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.9 57.3 62.5 Implied Total AVG 36 34.3 37.8 ATS Record 7-1-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.9 62.6 63.3 Implied Total AVG 39.1 39 39.3 ATS Record 5-3-1 3-2-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.