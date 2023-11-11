The Arizona Wildcats are expected to win their game against the Colorado Buffaloes at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Arizona vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (-10) Over (54.5) Arizona 35, Colorado 23

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 80.0%.

The Wildcats are 7-1-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

One Wildcats game (out of eight) has gone over the point total this season.

The point total average for Arizona games this season is 59.9, 5.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes have a 5-3-1 record against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 10-point underdogs this season, Colorado is 4-1 against the spread.

Buffaloes games have hit the over in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

Colorado games this year have averaged a total of 62.9 points, 8.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 30.8 19.8 29.4 15.6 32.5 25.0 Colorado 30.7 33.9 36.4 33.8 23.5 34.0

