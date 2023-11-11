The Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Arizona State shot higher than 43.0% from the field, it went 13-2 overall.
  • The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 58th.
  • Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Sun Devils averaged were just 0.8 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (71.9).
  • Arizona State had a 12-0 record last season when putting up more than 71.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

  • Arizona State posted 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged on the road (69.5).
  • At home, the Sun Devils surrendered 6.4 fewer points per game (65.0) than when playing on the road (71.4).
  • Arizona State drained 6.9 threes per game with a 30.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.7, 30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Mississippi State L 71-56 Wintrust Arena
11/11/2023 Texas Southern - Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 UMass-Lowell - Desert Financial Arena
11/24/2023 BYU - Michelob ULTRA Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.