How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
- In games Arizona State shot higher than 43.0% from the field, it went 13-2 overall.
- The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 58th.
- Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Sun Devils averaged were just 0.8 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (71.9).
- Arizona State had a 12-0 record last season when putting up more than 71.9 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona State posted 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged on the road (69.5).
- At home, the Sun Devils surrendered 6.4 fewer points per game (65.0) than when playing on the road (71.4).
- Arizona State drained 6.9 threes per game with a 30.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.7, 30.6%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 71-56
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
