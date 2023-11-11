The Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.

In games Arizona State shot higher than 43.0% from the field, it went 13-2 overall.

The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 58th.

Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Sun Devils averaged were just 0.8 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (71.9).

Arizona State had a 12-0 record last season when putting up more than 71.9 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

Arizona State posted 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged on the road (69.5).

At home, the Sun Devils surrendered 6.4 fewer points per game (65.0) than when playing on the road (71.4).

Arizona State drained 6.9 threes per game with a 30.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.7, 30.6%).

