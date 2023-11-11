According to our computer model, the UCLA Bruins will defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams come together at Rose Bowl on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 9:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Arizona State vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCLA (-17.5) Toss Up (44.5) UCLA 33, Arizona State 12

Week 11 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Sun Devils have a 15.4% chance to win.

The Sun Devils' ATS record is 4-3-1 this year.

When it has played as at least 17.5-point underdogs this year, Arizona State is 2-0 against the spread.

The Sun Devils have gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

The average over/under for Arizona State games this season is 7.9 more points than the point total of 44.5 for this outing.

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins an 88.9% chance to win.

The Bruins are 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

One Bruins game (out of eight) has hit the over this season.

The point total average for UCLA games this season is 55.1, 10.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Sun Devils vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 28.6 16.3 34.8 13.3 23.6 18.8 Arizona State 17.8 29.7 21.5 28.8 10.3 31.3

